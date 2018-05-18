Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at a high school in the United States.
"Multiple injured" in US school shooting
Santa Fe High School in Texas went into lockdown when the alarm was raised.
Officials have described the situation as active but contained.
The injured are said to include at least one police officer.
At least one person was taken to hospital by helicopter.
A school spokesperson told reporters one person has been secured and arrested.