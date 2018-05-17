Leaders of the EU and Bulgaria are set to address the media following today's EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia, where they discussed US trade, saving the Iran nuclear deal and bringing Western Balkans closer to the bloc.
Leaders address press at EU-Western Balkans Summit
European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov are set to speak at the press conference, which is scheduled to begin at 2pm CEST.
The summit marked the first meeting of EU and Western Balkans leaders in 15 years.
It was aimed at reaffirming the EU's commitment to its Western Balkans partners, strengthening links between the two in areas such as infrastructure, digital and human connectivity, and encouraging greater cooperation on security, migration and geopolitical developments.