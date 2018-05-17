One of the UK's rail franchises is to be brought back under government control for the third time in just over ten years.
UK brings major rail franchise back under government control
The concession is currently run jointly by Virgin Trains and Stagecoach. They will have to hand over control on June 24.
Britain's department of transport will run the East Coast Main Line until what it called a new public-private partnership is appointed in 2020.
Britain's Transport Secretary, Chris Grayling, said the franchise had failed because Stagecoach and Virgin got their bids wrong by overestimating the profitability of the line.
Critics say it is because of private sector failure.