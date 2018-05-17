A rare tornado swept through a populated area of Germany on Wednesday, leaving a trail of destruction in the area west of Duesseldorf.
Tornado sweeps through Germany
Tornado sweeps through Germany
As many as 50 houses were damaged and dozens of trees uprooted.
"It sounded incredibly dangerous,'' said Lothar Houesen, a resident of Boisheim. ''I was looking out the window and I saw a spinning yellow wall coming towards me. Everything was flying around, trees, bushes, tiles ... I was actually really scared."
At least two people were injured, including a firefighter who suffered an electric shock and a 23-year-old man who was hit by falling branches..
Police were forced to close a number of roads because of the amount of debris.