The Rolling Stones are back on the road yet again as the "No Filter" tour" kicks off with concerts in Ireland, the UK, Germany, France, the Czech Republic and Poland.
Stones rolling again
Stones rolling again
The Stones have been rolling now for almost six decades. Founded in 1962 they've released 30 studio albums and a further 23 live.
This tour will include a series of special guest appearance including Liam Gallagher, Florence and The Machine, The Kooks and Elbow to name a few.
The tour ends the 8th of July in the Polish capital Warsaw.
A full list of dates can be found here.