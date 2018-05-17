Spokeless ferries wheel opens to the public in eastern China

A hollow ferries wheel named "Eye of the Bohai Sea" officially opened in China on Wednesday in Weifang City, Shandong Province.

Located at the estuary of the Bailang River, the world's largest spokeless ferries wheel makes it easy for people to appreciate the splendid scenery of the river, the Bohai Sea and Haihe River at the same time, in addition to the cityscape of the Binhai District in the downtown area.

Combining a bridge and a ferries wheel for the first time in the world, this one looms over the middle of the 540-meter-long Bailang River Bridge. At a height of 145 meters and a diameter of 125 meters, the wheel sports 36 cable cars, each capable of carrying 8 to 10 passengers, and it takes about 30 minutes to complete one rotation.