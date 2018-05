People trying to get a taste of the royal wedding have many options in Windsor as businesses have decided to tailor their regular offerings with a royal twist.

One cafe is offering a Megharryccino - a cappuccino with the faces of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sprayed with chocolate on top of the foamy milk.

They are also offering mini wedding cakes with the same flavors - lemon and elderflower - that the royal couple has chosen for their wedding cake.