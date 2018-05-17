The charity Oxfam has said its chief executive Mark Goldring is to step down following the alleged sexual misconduct by staff in Haiti.
Oxfam CEO steps down
Goldring said that someone else should rebuild the aid organisation.
He had come under fire for his handling of claims that aid workers used prostitutes in 2011. The charity was accused of covering up findings of an inquiry into the allegations.
Oxfam said Goldring's resignation was not to do with his handling of the humanitarian crisis in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake.