Meghan's father will not be at her wedding

Meghan Markle has finally confirmed her father will not attend her wedding to the UK's Prince Harry.

Thomas Markle had been due to walk his daughter down the aisle in front of a congregation of senior royals, celebrities, friends and a TV audience of hundreds of millions.

The announcement has ended days of speculation that have overshadowed the build-up to the ceremony.

The couple are due to get married on Saturday in the 15th-century St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

What has Meghan said?

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health," the 36-year-old said in a statement.

"I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

But the former lighting director for TV soaps and sitcoms gave a series of contradictory statements about whether he would be there.

Reports in the US media suggest he had heart surgery on Wednesday.

Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, has arrived in the UK.

Royal commentators say the yoga instructor and social worker will now walk her daughter down the aisle instead.