Gianluigi Buffon ends 17-year Juventus career

Italy's legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon says he'll play his final game for Juventus on Saturday.

The World Cup winner brings an end to seventeen years with the club.

He'll lift his 9th Serie A title against Hellas Verona at the Allianz Stadium.

"Saturday will be my final match for Juventus and to end this journey with two cups and with the president and the entire Bianconeri world by my side, will be very special."

Despite his illustrious career, Buffon has never won the Champions League losing in three Finals; (2003 vs AC Milan, 2012 vs Barcelona, 2017 vs Real Madrid).

Buffon faces a UEFA ban for comments he made about referee Michael Oliver, who sent him off during Juve's Champions League Quarter-Final exit last month.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, he said he was "sorry for offending the referee".

"If I saw the referee again, I would give him a hug and say that he should have taken more time with that decision," said Buffon.

"With the feelings, emotions and disappointment of the situation, I behaved in a way that was not usual for me. After that match, I went beyond the limits with the things I said about the referee and I apologise for that."

Buffon said he changed his mind about retiring 15 days ago and has received a number of job offers on and off the pitch.

"Next week, after two or three days of reflection and serenity, I will take my decision," he said.