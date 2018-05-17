Four-fingered self-taught pianist plays Carnegie Hall

Darrius Simmons, a 17-year-old from Warren, Ohio in the USA, was born with only four fingers, three on his right hand and one on his left. But that did not stop him teaching himself to play the piano at the age of ten, and five years later he played at New York's iconic Carnegie Hall.

More recently, a song Simmons composed, “Dreams Are Forever,” went viral on the internet, receiving 3.9 million views in little more than a week.

Simmons said he was shocked when he learned of his song’s explosive popularity.

Despite his disabilities – he was also born without bones below his knees and plays the piano pedals with prosthetic legs – Simmons is making the most of his gift for music.

He plays keyboard in a marching band, trombone in a symphonic band and piano in a jazz band.

When he graduates next year, Simmons hopes to get a scholarship to pursue a degree in music.

“I really want people to look away from the whole disability-type situation,” he said. “I really want them to take interest in the music that I’m making, more than just the disability aspect, because I don’t consider myself having a disability at all. I consider myself just like everybody else. I would say that I seek my passion probably just a little bit more than the average person.”

During NBC Nightly News segment, “Inspiring America,” Simmons said he “likes to show people you can do things you might think you can’t.”

“I don’t ever get discouraged. I’m glad I have inspired people and made their day,” said Simmons.