$500 million to abused gymnasts

Hundreds of women sexually abused by disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar have provisionally agreed to a $500 million dollar settlement with Michigan State University.
The sexual abuse settlement appears to be one of the largest of its kind, reflecting the sheer number of victims.
It includes well-known athletes such as two time Olympian gold medalist Aly Raisman.
The school will pay $425 million to 332 ladies with another $75 million set aside in a trust fund for possible future plaintiffs.