Zuckerberg to appear before European Parliament

He's already appeared before Congress in the US.

Now Mark Zuckerberg will travel to the European Parliament to answer questions about the improper use of users' data by a political consultancy.

The Facebook CEO will meet party leaders and members of the civil liberties committee.

The world's largest social network has come under scrutiny over the way it handles personal data, after revelations that British consultancy Cambridge Analytica, which worked on Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign, improperly accessed the data of 87 million users.

What did Zuckerberg say to Congress?

That the data leak was his "mistake".

He fielded questions for two days about how the social network plans to protect user information in the future.

What has Antonio Tajani said?

"The founder and CEO of Facebook has accepted our invitation and will be in Brussels as soon as possible, hopefully already next week," said the parliament's president Antonio Tajani.

"I welcome Mark Zuckerberg's decision to appear in person before the representatives of 500 million Europeans. It is a step in the right direction towards restoring confidence."

Has Zuckerberg agreed to speak to anyone else?

The UK parliament has also requested that Zuckerberg answer questions from lawmakers but the firm's chief technology officer attended that hearing instead.