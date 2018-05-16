Royal superfans gather ahead of Royal wedding

British royal 'superfans' are already taking up their positions opposite Windsor Castle ahead of Saturday's wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Some of them have camped out for many royal events and are in it for the long haul.

"I'm staying here. I'm sitting in this chair and I'm not moving," says Maria Scott. While 83-year-old Terry Hutt is over-the-moon to think Harry's getting married.

"We've all been waiting a long time for him," he says.

Some superfans see their determination as a form of loyalty to Harry's mother Diana.

"I really loved Diana and I've wanted to be here for every milestone in her sons' lives," says Scott. "And this is one of the biggest moments in Harry's life and I wanted to have a prime position to see him coming past, happy with his bride"

So far the sun has been shining for the fans. Let's hope the weather stays fair for them and the happy couple.