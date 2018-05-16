8-year-old’s football skills attracts millions of views within hours

An 8-year-old has taken the internet by storm after a video showing off his football talent was shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

The clip, which had 5.5 million views at time of writing, was posted by the boy’s Brazilian father – Real Madrid footballer Marcelo Vieira da Silva Júnior.

In the video, Enzo Vieira heads a football to almost every member of the Spanish team in their locker room before positioning himself for the final goal – a direct shot into a nearby laundry basket. He shoots, he scores and the team goes wild – hoisting the jubilant boy into the air.

But if Enzo is likely to follow his 30-year-old dad into the limelight, he has a lot to live up to. Marcelo joined Real Madrid at 18 and has helped secure three Champion’s League trophies and four La Liga titles for the Spaniards so far.