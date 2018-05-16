Indonesian police have shot dead four sword-wielding men who attacked a police headquarters in Sumatra, killing one officer.
Militants armed with swords attack Indonesian police station
It is the latest in a spate of militant attacks across the Muslim-majority country.
The men, armed with what appeared to be samurai swords, attacked the officers after driving a minivan into Riau province's police HQ.
A fifth man, who drove the vehicle, was arrested. One officer, who was hit by the minivan, died and two were injured.
Suicide bombings on Sunday and Monday in Surabaya, Indonesia's second-largest city, killed 26 people, including 13 attackers.