May 16 latest: US-NK summit doubt, Gaza violence, and Iran nuclear deal

Good morning, Europe! Welcome to our live coverage of European and international news on Wednesday, May 16.

The main stories today:

US/North Korea summit: North Korea has called off high-level talks with South Korea, throwing into doubt an unprecedented summit between its leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump. It is upset over US-South Korea military exercises.

Gaza deaths: After Monday's death toll at the Gaza border, there have been angry exchanges at the UN between Israeli and Palestinian envoys.

Nuclear deal: Iran has claimed it and European powers have made a good start in talks over how to salvage the Iran nuclear deal.

