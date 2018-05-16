Good morning Europe, today we're watching:
Latest: Arab League convenes after Gaza clash, NATO in Washington, Balkans-EU summit
The EU-Western Balkans Summit will be held on Thursday, with the first dignitaries arriving shortly after 08:15 CEST. Iran, Jerusalem and trade tariffs will be key topics of discussion at the meeting.
The Arab league are due to convene in the wake of the violence in Gaza, in which 63 Palestinians were killed and a further 2,800 injured during a protest against the US embassy opening in Jerusalem.
NATO in Washington: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit the White House to discuss terrorism and “fair-burden sharing” between member countries. US President Donald Trump has previously pushed NATO leaders to step up military spending and take on more responsibility in international conflicts.
Royal wedding rehearsals will begin Thursday ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials on Saturday. The bride’s mother, Doria Ragland, landed in London last night to spend time with the couple before their big day.
