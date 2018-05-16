Two pages from the wartime diary of Anne Frank have been revealed to the world for the first time after researchers used new technology to read text she had hidden by sticking over brown paper.
Hidden pages from Anne Frank's diary revealed for first time
The pages, which Anne may have covered to hide from her family, include her thoughts on sex education and some rude jokes
They were uncovered by shining a light through them and taking high-resolution photographs
One of the jokes reads: "Do you know why the German Wehrmacht girls are in the Netherlands? As mattresses for the soldiers."
She also imagines giving someone "the talk" about sex.
The Frank family hid from the Nazis in a secret annex in a house in Amsterdam until they were discovered in 1944. She died in the Bergen-Belson concentration camp in 1945 aged 15