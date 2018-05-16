European Leadership Awards: all you need to know

Who do the people of Europe look to for inspiration and leadership? The European Leadership Awards sets out to answer that question for the first time in May 2018. Along with European Business Summit, Euronews will be celebrating outstanding contributions in the world of business, politics and innovation.
What is happenng?
Euronews and EBS asked the general public to pick their top choices for:
-
European Leader of the year
-
European entrepreneur of the year
-
European CEO of the year
-
European Innovator of the year
-
European Personality of the year
After the end public vote on 31 March three candidates remained in each category. The final decision will be made by an expert jury, including Euronews' own correspondent Jeremy Wilks. The results will be announced during a live ceremony.
When?
The awards ceremony will take place at 20:00 CEST on 23 May, 2018, as part of the European Business Summit 2018.
Where?
The winners will be revealed during the course of a gala dinner held in the magnificent surroundings of the Palais d'Egmont in Brussels. If you don't have a ticket, don't worry, because you can watch proceedings live on euronews TV and at euronews.com. You can also follow using the hashtag #ELA18.