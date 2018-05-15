If you’re thinking about where to take your European friends out for dinner, an Italian restaurant may be the best bet.
Which foreign cuisines do Europeans love to eat?
A recent YouGov survey in seven European countries (The UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Norway) found that Italian dishes were the most popular.
All the nationalities surveyed said Italian was their favourite foreign cuisine with Germans (91%) and the French (92%) leading the group as the biggest fans of the southern European cuisine.
Chinese food was voted the second favourite foreign food by those surveyed, especially by Brits (81%) who seem to be big fans of the Asian cuisine.
Following closely behind is Greek cuisine with Germans (80%) and Swedes (79%) being big lovers of the Mediterranean food.
At an individual level, Brits (77%) voted Indian cuisine as their top three while Danish (62%) and French (64%) voted for Mexican food, with the other countries choosing Greek as their third favourite.
Less popular cuisines were the Polish, African, and Caribbean, with only one in five respondents on average saying they’ve eaten Polish.
On a country-by-country basis, all countries except the UK voted British cuisine as their least favourite cuisine.