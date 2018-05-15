UK cashes in on Royal wedding

It's not only wedding bells that will ring out across the UK when Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry on Saturday.

The sound of cash registers will be heard across the land as the Royal wedding is expected to bring in over one billion euros in economic activity.

Gift manufacturers will be hoping for a boost in sales as customers clamour for a range of mugs, plates and teapots to commemorate the marriage.

Tourism is expected to benefit as the number of visitors to the UK increases and then there's the money spent on parties and celebrating not to mention the millions of euros in unpaid for advertising around the world.

The glamorous bride-to-be alone is forecast to pump 170 million euros into the British economy.

It's known as the Meghan-effect, where every item of clothing Markle wears immediately sells out. The American actress has brought a touch of Hollywood glamour to the Royal family and consumers love it.

But not everyone is happy about the up coming marriage.

The authorities in the region home to Windsor Castle want to clear the area of homeless people before the Royal wedding takes place this weekend.