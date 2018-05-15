May 15 latest: Gaza deadly violence, new Catalan leader, Modigliani nude sells for $157.2m

Good morning Europe! Welcome to our live coverage of the European and international news on Wednesday, May 2.

Gaza deadly violence: It is thought violence will continue between Palestinians and Israeli troops on the Gaza border on Tuesday, which marks the 70th anniversary of what Palestinians call the Nakba (Catastrophe) that commemorates the displacement of hundreds of thousands of their people from lands that became Israel.

Dozens of Palestinians were killed on Monday amid clashes with Israeli troops on the Gaza border in the bloodiest day since the Gaza conflict in 2014. It came as the controversial US embassy was opened in Jerusalem. Health officials said 52 protesters died and more than 2,000 were injured by gunfire, tear gas or other means.

US embassy opens in Jerusalem: The opening ceremony was attended by President Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner both special advisers to the White House.

Catalan leader: There was a mixed reaction over the election of a new Catalan leader yesterday. Catalan politicians have cleared the way for Quim Torra, a pro-independence candidate, to be elected regional president. It remains unclear when Spain will lift its direct rule over Catalonia.

