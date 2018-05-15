Markle's dad drops out of royal wedding

There's confusion over who will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle this Saturday when she marries Prince Harry after father says he won't attend the ceremony.

According to the TMZ website, he doesn't want to embarrass his daughter after reports he staged pictures with a paparazzi photographer for a fee.

Euronews correspondent Vincent McAviney explains that in the past few weeks a series of seemingly candid photos of Meghan Markle's dad, Thomas Markle, has appeared in the papers preparing for the role of father-of-the -bride.

There have been shots of him in a coffee shop reading up on British history, on a hike with weights getting into shape and being measured for a suit. But all is not what it seems. There's allegations in British newspapers that he staged those photos in a deal with a paparazzi photographer and that he may have financially benefitted from them.

This is deeply upsetting for Meghan Markle particularly after officials at Kensington Palace had asked the media to stay away and to stop harrassing her father. He's decided now not to come to the royal wedding on Saturday to save her further embarrassment saying that he has had a heart attack in the last few days.

A statement from Kensington Palace said "this is a deeply personal moment for Ms Markle. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr Markle in this difficult situation."

If her father doesn't come, British newspapers suggest Markle's mother would walk her daughter down the aisle or either one of Prince Harry's uncles - Prince Andrew or Prince Edward.