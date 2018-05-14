UK announces huge cancer research cash boost

The UK government has reportedly agreed a huge increase in funding for brain cancer research following the death of a much-admired politician.

The UK's Guardian newspaper also says gold standard tumour diagnosis tests will be rolled out to all NHS hospitals.

Dame Tessa Jowell died at the weekend. She had been diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2017.

The numbers

Tessa Jowell met Prime Minister Theresa May and Health Minister Jeremy Hunt in February. They unveiled a new £45m brain cancer research fund, with new government funding of £20m over five years.

That has now been doubled to to £40m, which will bring the total research fund to £65m, including £25m from Cancer Research UK and £13m of regular funding.

What they are saying

"My aim is to boost research into treatments, even cures, for brain cancer and transform care for patients in the way that Tessa called for," - Health Minister Lord O'Shaughnessy.

"I hope that the actions we are taking now and in the future to improve care and research for those confronting a terrible disease will form part of the lasting legacy of an inspirational woman," - UK Prime Minister Theresa May.