The stars were out in force on Sunday when British supermodel Naomi Campbell hosted her annual Fashion for Relief charity event.
Supermodels walk the walk for 'Fashion Relief'
The theme of this year's show - held in an airport hangar on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival - was the Race to Equality.
The event was raising money for charities including Save the Children and Time's Up, the campaign against sexual harassment.
The Fashion for Relief charity was founded by Campbell in 2005.
It has raised millions with the help of the annual show and donations from some of the world's most reputable fashion houses.
It has previously contributed to the fight against Ebola and the Haiti earthquake relief fund.