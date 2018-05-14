Russian children play football in bumper balls

As the World Cup draws near, Russians adapt new ways to have fun on the pitch such as playing football in bumper balls.

The idea of this pastime is simple and fun — playing the favourite game of many while wearing soft plastic inflated spheres around a player's body. The game is thought to have originated in Norway.

It's not an easy task to hit the goal in such attire, but players have a lot of fun simply bumping against each other and falling to the ground without getting hurt. At times, the ball gets completely ignored as children go back to bumping into each other — in a game that seems to be a game lacking yellow or red cards for deliberate contact.