First lady Melania Trump underwent treatment for a "benign kidney condition" on Monday morning, the White House said.
Melania Trump hospitalised after undergoing procedure for 'benign kidney condition'
Trump, 48, was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for an embolization procedure, according to a statement from her office. She is expected to remain at the hospital for the rest of the week.
"The procedure was successful and there were no complications," the statement said. "The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere."
President Donald Trump is expected to visit the first lady later Monday, a White House official said.
