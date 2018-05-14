Indonesian police say sucide bombing family attacks Surabaya police headquarters

At least one person died and several officers were injured in the attack, which came a day after bombs went off in churches across the city, killing at least 13 people. Officials said details of the victims were still unclear, and no-one has claimed responsibility. Some reports said civilians had also been caught in the blasts.

Latest police reports indicate that the attack involved an entire family, including an eight-year-old child. They drew up at a checkpoint at police HQ on two mopeds before detonating their devices. The child survived the attack with only minor injuries.

On Sunday three churches were targeted, say police, who are blaming the members of a single radicalised family that allegedly went to Syria.

Indonesia's Chief Security minister says the army and police will be stepping up security , and Indonesia's president said the attacks were acts of "cowards", and he would force a new anti-terror law through parliament if necessary.