It has taken a while, but the political waiting is reportedly over for Italy.
Coalition reportedly agreed for Italy
The country's political leaders appear to have reportedly agreed to form a coalition, ending the political limbo that has been going on since March.
The leader of the country's anti-establishment Five Star Movement says he has reached an accord with the right-wing League.
On Sunday, Luigi di Maio says negotiations are continuing over who will lead the planned coalition.
The parties are due to meet President Sergio Mattarella. He had set a deadline on Sunday to end the stalemate which was the result of inconclusive elections earlier this year.