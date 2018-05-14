BREAKING NEWS

Coalition reportedly agreed for Italy

It has taken a while, but the political waiting is reportedly over for Italy.

The country's political leaders appear to have reportedly agreed to form a coalition, ending the political limbo that has been going on since March.

The leader of the country's anti-establishment Five Star Movement says he has reached an accord with the right-wing League.

On Sunday, Luigi di Maio says negotiations are continuing over who will lead the planned coalition.

The parties are due to meet President Sergio Mattarella. He had set a deadline on Sunday to end the stalemate which was the result of inconclusive elections earlier this year.

