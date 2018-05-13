BREAKING NEWS

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes were back to their best in Barcelona with a commanding victory in the Spanish grand prix.

"This is more like it, let's keep this up," Hamilton told his celebrating team when he took the chequered flag by a massive 20.5 second margin from Finnish team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton started the race on pole and never looked in trouble.

Max Verstappen finished third for Red Bull, while Ferrari's Sebastien Vettel finished a disappointing fourth.

The result means Hamilton extends his lead in the drivers' championship to 17 points and Mercedes also take a commanding lead in the constructors' contest.

