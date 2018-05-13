Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes were back to their best in Barcelona with a commanding victory in the Spanish grand prix.
This is more like it!
"This is more like it, let's keep this up," Hamilton told his celebrating team when he took the chequered flag by a massive 20.5 second margin from Finnish team-mate Valtteri Bottas.
Hamilton started the race on pole and never looked in trouble.
Max Verstappen finished third for Red Bull, while Ferrari's Sebastien Vettel finished a disappointing fourth.
The result means Hamilton extends his lead in the drivers' championship to 17 points and Mercedes also take a commanding lead in the constructors' contest.