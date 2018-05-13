Roberto Mancini looks set become Italy's next national coach after quitting his job as manager of Russian side Zenit St Petersburg.
Mancini in line for Italian national coaching post
The former Manchester City boss leaves Zenit after just one year of a three year contact but neither side will pay compensation.
Manchini says he's quitting for family reasons but he's known to have been holding talks with the Italian soccer federation about taking the national job.
Zenit are just fifth in the Russian Premier league.