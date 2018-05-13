Good morning Europe, today we're watching:
Latest: US embassy opens in Jerusalem, Iran nuclear deal, Facebook deadline
US embassy: Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka is to attend a ceremony marking the controversial opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem on Monday.
Nuclear deal: Iran’s foreign minister heads to Moscow to discuss the US withdrawal from the nuclear pact.
Facebook deadline: CEO Mark Zuckerberg has until noon local time (1pm CEST) to respond to British MPs' questions in the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
Alfie Evans: The toddler’s funeral will be held in Liverpool at around 11am BST (12pm CEST). The terminally ill 23-month-old died last month after his parents lost a series of court battles forcing doctors to keep him alive.
French anniversary: Today marks one year since French President Emmanuel Macron assumed office.
Follow our updates here: