It's Europe Day and in Budapest Europhiles put on a 14 kilometre run - a kilometre for every year Hungary has been a member of the EU.
Eurosceptic Hungary marks EU Day
They're also running, symbolically at least, against Viktor Orban's eurosceptic government which frequently defies EU rules on immigration and the rule of law.
But the government says the EU wants to undermine its sovereignity and flood it with migrants.
Now the EU are threatening to withdraw a chunk of funding from Budapest if it continues to breach the rules.
The EU's country representative in Hungary, Gabor Zupko, said he has no problem with debate, as long as it's "constructive and moves us forward".
But the opposition are frustrated and they want the EU to be much more confrontational.
"Leaders of the EU should notice that (Hungarian PM) Viktor Orbán is mocking them from their funds. He runs unbelieveable psychotropic brainwash-campaigns in Hungary from our European funds," Hungarian MEP Istvan Ujhelyi said.