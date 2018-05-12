Climbing the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, 82 female personalities from the film industry joined together to make a symbolic walk.

It's in a demonstration of solidarity for women struggling for a voice in the movie business.

Cate Blanchett, as Head of the jury, will award the Palme d'Or.

She led the march at the premiere of Girls of the Sun, the only female-directed film in the competition.

Cate Blanchette said, "We demand that our workplaces are diverse and equitable so they can best reflect the world in which we actually live, a world that allows all of us -- in front and behind the camera -- all of us to thrive shoulder to shoulder with our male colleagues." "The stairs of our industry must be accessible to all. Let's climb."

French film director Agnes Varga reiterates, "The stairs of our industry must be accessible to all. Let's climb."

The number of women taking part is the same as the number of films directed by females to have been selected to feature at the event in its more than seven-decade history.

It's the first Cannes festival since the sexual abuse scandals broke in Hollywood last year.