BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Kenya

Was the Kenyan dam that burst and killed 47 people, built illegally

Now Reading:

Was the Kenyan dam that burst and killed 47 people, built illegally

Was the Kenyan dam that burst and killed 47 people, built illegally
Text size Aa Aa

A dam on a Kenyan commercial farm that burst this week, killing at least 47

people, was built illegally,

That's according to the water resource regulator.

Water and Sanitation Minister Simon Chelugui said it did not meet regulations, and

that the Water Resources Authority had been pursuing the owner

to make them compliant.

Chelugui added that a team would inspect dams countrywide.

Meanwhile, the general manager of the 3,500-acre farm, Vinoj Jayakumar,

blamed the collapse on torrential rain and denied that the dam

had been defective or lacked the necessary approvals.

The disaster is likely to put a spotlight on the regulation

of Kenya's cut-flower industry, which has grown dramatically in

the last two decades.

Amid domestic reports that the dam had not passed government

engineering checks, the chief prosecutor ordered police to open

an immediate investigation and report back within a fortnight.

Agencies • Reuters