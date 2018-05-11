Remains found near Hart family crash site in California

LOS ANGELES — A search team was dispatched to the rocky coast of Northern California on Thursday after a beach-goer discovered what turned out to be the skeletal remains of a human foot just a mile north from the crash of an SUV carrying the eight-member Hart family, the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said.

The bodies or remains of six members of the family, including a couple and four of their six adopted children, were found after their vehicle plunged off a cliff near Highway 1 in Mendocino County. Two of the Hart children, Hannah, 16, and Devonte, 15, are still missing.