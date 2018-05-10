Trump announces he will meet Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12

The US president has confirmed he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12.

In a message posted on Twitter on Thursday, Donald Trump told his 51 million followers he hoped the summit would be "very special moment for World Peace".

The announcement comes hours after the President oversaw the return of three Korean-American detainees from North Korea, who had been held in the country for around a year or more.

The men, Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim, were released Wednesday amid thawing relations between the two countries, although North Korea is still regarded as a state sponsor of terror by the the White House.

Trump’s tweet also comes less than two weeks after South Korean President Moon Jae-in shook hands and embraced Kim Jong-un in an unprecedented show of peace while their countries were still technically at war.

The pair greeted each other in the the Korean Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two countries, on April 27.

North Korea’s peaceful rapprochement stands in stark contrast to their behaviour last year. The country’s regular nuclear missile tests and threats to wage an atomic war against the South angered the international community, prompting China, their key ally, to double-down on UN Security Council sanctions banning imports of North Korean oil, coal, textiles and food.

The rogue state’s threats against the US particularly irked the President, who warned in August that he would retaliate with “fire, fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before”.

Correction: This story was updated to reflect the expected meeting is on June 12.