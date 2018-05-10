Film director Roman Polanski is back in the news a week after he described the #MeToo movement as "mass hysteria" and "hypocrisy".
Polanski threatens to sue Oscars Academy
This time he is threatening to sue the Oscars Academy after he was expelled from it ranks, 40 years after admitting having sex with a minor.
Polanski claims the Academy's move was illegal and is demanding a fair hearing.
The decision was taken in line with the organisation's new standards of conduct adopted following the sexual harassment scandals that have shaken the film industry.
The 84-year-old Oscar-winning director of "Rosemary's Baby" pleaded guilty in 1977 to unlawful sex with a then 13-year-old girl.
He fled the United States after learning that the judge in the case planned to sentence him to a harsher prison term than had been agreed upon in a plea deal.