Three suicide bombers target Kabul police stations

Afghan officials say three suicide bombers targetted two police stations in the capital Kabul on Wednesday morning.

At least six people were wounded although it is feared casualties could be higher.

The interior ministry said the first attacker struck a station in the west of the city and that sporadic gunfire followed the blast during a cleanup operation by Afghan security forces.

The other two bombers blew themselves up at the entrance to a police station in the city centre.

Twin suicide bombings claimed by IS last week killed at least 25 people, including nine journalists who had rushed to the scene of the first attack, in the deadliest assault on reporters since the fall of the Taliban in 2001.