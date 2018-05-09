Pro-Trump billboard sparks social media debate

A billboard in Maryland warning liberals to arm themselves if they continue efforts to impeach President Donald Trump led to an uproar on social media after a photo of the sign was posted to an anti-Trump Facebook page.

@lockhimupnow

The billboard is staked on private property along Maryland Route 4 in Huntingtown, around 30 miles southeast of Washington. It reads, "Hey Liberals: Better Get Your Guns if You Try to Impeach President Trump," in dark red letters, adding, "From All of Your Deplorables in Calvert County." (Huntingtown is in Calvert County.)

A photo of the billboard on the Facebook page Lock Him Upgarnered more than 6,200 reactions, 12,840 shares and 3,500 comments since it was posted on Saturday.

Police in Calvert County confirmed that they have received more than 60 emails, phone calls and social media posts about the billboard, from people wanting it to be removed and from those concerned that authorities were going to force the owner to take it down.

"The sign is not illegal in any way after we conferred with our state attorney. It's controversial but not illegal," Calvert County Sheriff's Office Capt. David Payne said in a phone call. "The owner is on vacation and is going to take it down anyway. We can't make him, but he's going to take it down."

Payne said the message on the billboard is changed about once a month. In April, an anti-abortion message on the billboard led several community members to contact police.