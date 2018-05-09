More people have been evacuated from their homes as Hawaii's Kilauea volcano continues its latest eruption.
More evacuations in Hawaii
Residents have been told to leave a second neighbourhood on Big Island.
Fresh fissures
Videos on social media show fresh fissures and cracks on the roads.
The concern is new areas could come under threat as the fissure network spreads slowly eastward, threatening neighbourhoods so far considered safe.
When did the volcano start erupting?
Last Thursday. The force of the eruption send fountains of lava up to 90 metres into the air. Toxic volcanic gases are emerging through cracks in the ground.
Kilauea has been in a state of nearly constant eruption since 1983.
Has anyone been hurt?
There are no reports of any deaths or injuries so far.