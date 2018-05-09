Houston Rockets through to Western Conference finals

In basketball, Chris Paul scored playoff career-high 41 points against Utah Jazz to take the Houston Rockets to the Western Conference finals.

It will be Houston's second trip to the finals in four years and the first ever for Paul. The point guard has been panned for failing to get past the second round in his nine previous trips to the postseason.

As well as his eight three-pointers, he also had 10 assists and seven rebounds.

Star rookie Donovan Mitchell had 22 of his 24 points for Utah in the third quarter before leaving with about seven minutes left with an apparent left leg injury.

Joe Ingles made a basket for Utah before Paul landed another to make it 107-98 and the game finishing up at Houston Rockets 112, Utah Jazz, 102