Everything you need to know about the royal wedding

With Prince George only 4 years old we’re not going to have a Royal Wedding on this scale for a few decades so here’s how to enjoy Meghan and Harry’s big day.

When is the Royal Wedding?

The Royal Wedding will take place at 12pm BST on Saturday May 19 as confirmed in an announcement tweet from Kensington Palace.

Where are events taking place?

The ceremony will take place at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle where Prince Harry was christened.

Windsor Castle Reuters

Guests will begin arriving by coach at the Round Tower of the castle between 09:30 and 11.00am and make their way to the chapel.

At 11:20am members of the Royal Family will begin arriving, entering the chapel through the Galilee Porch as Prince Harry and best man Prince William meet some of the members of the public invited into Horseshoe Cloister before heading inside.

Meghan Markle will arrive just before noon, breaking with tradition she will make the journey to the West Steps with her yoga teacher mother Doria Radlan before her father Thomas Markle, an Emmy-winning lighting director.

The service will last around an hour before a carriage procession through the streets of Windsor. They will then join the day's guests for a reception in St George’s Hall before heading to the evening reception at Frogmore House. Guests have been banned from bringing cameras into the event.

The Royal Family hope the wedding “reflects the characters of the bride and groom”.

How can I follow it?

If you’re not one of the 2,640 members of the public invited to the ground of Windsor Castle or the 600 who will be in the chapel then fear not there will be plenty of coverage. Rolling coverage of the wedding will be streamed on the Euronews player, here.

Despite being a stickler for tradition even the Royal Family has had to embrace social media. On Twitter, theofficial accounts @RoyalFamily and @KensingtonRoyal will post updates, pictures and videos. The Royals have a presence on Instagram, ig:TheRoyalFamily and ig:KensingtonRoyal, but they have drawn the line at Snapchat.

Meghan Markle was once an avid social media user herself running a lifestyle blog and Instagram account called ‘The Tig’, named after her favourite wine Tignanello. However, once her engagement to Prince Harry was announced the account was deleted and the website shuttered with a farewell note from Meghan encouraging readers to keep being “the change you wish to see in the world”. So, don’t expect any backstage bridal snaps from Meghan on the day.

Only a select group of 200 close friends and family have been invited to attend the private evening reception hosted by Harry’s father Prince Charles.

What are the couple doing after the wedding?

Like most couples, Harry and Meghan, with their new titles likely to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be jetting off on honeymoon. However, last week Kensington Palace spokesman Jason Knauf explained there will be a delay, “The couple will be going on honeymoon, but not straight away. They will have their first engagement as a married couple in the week after the wedding.” Whilst the palace hasn’t revealed any details of their destination it’s rumored they’ll be heading to Namibia.

Back in 2011 the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s honeymooned on North Island in the Seychelles where they had previously holidayed in 2007 after getting back together following a break-up. The couple did, however, delay their trip to spend a long weekend in the UK staycationing at an undisclosed location. It’s thought this was due to security concerns with the US government’s plan for special forces to capture Osama Bin Laden.

After they return from honeymoon it’s expected that Prince Harry and Meghan will move from the small 2-bedroom Nottingham Cottage within the grounds of Kensington Palace to a 21-room apartment within the gated Royal complex.