Actress Cate Blanchett led the way up the red carpet in Cannes on Tuesday as the film festival's rare majority-female jury opened the 71st movie festival.
Cannes Film Festival kicks off with Spanish drama 'Everybody Knows'
It's the first Cannes gathering since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke rocking the movie industry and beyond.
Opening proceedings was the film " Everybody knows".
Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz star in the Spanish-language family drama by Iranian director Asghar Farhadi.
The film is one of 21, vying for the festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or.
"Everybody Knows" is a kidnap drama which pulls no punches and keeps you guessing throughout.