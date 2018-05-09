‘Death to America’: Iran MPs burn American flag in parliament

Iranian lawmakers outraged over US President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the 2015 international nuclear deal set alight a paper US flag on the parliament floor.
The MPs staged the demonstration on Wednesday morning, the day after Trump's announcement, and chanted "Death to America".
Iran's parliament speaker, Ali Larijani, said: "If Europe and important countries like Russia and China fill this international vacuum (in the deal), perhaps there will be a way to continue. Otherwise, the Islamic Republic of Iran will bring them (US) to their senses with its nuclear actions."
"They have to know that under such circumstances, Iran has no commitment to remain in the nuclear position it was in before."
Trump's decision to ditch the "decaying and rotten" nuclear deal prompted the UK, France, and Germany to issue a joint statement, emphasising their "continuing commitment" to the agreement.
Iran responded by saying it was ordering preparations for uranium enrichment.
During a state television interview on Wednesday, Ali Larijani said: "Trump's abandoning of the nuclear deal was a diplomatic show ... Iran has no obligation to honour its commitments under the current situation ... It is a threat to peace and security ... I am not sure whether the European signatories of the deal will fulfill their promises."