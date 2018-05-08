Stunning final break wins Williams' third world title, who holds naked press conference afterwards

Wales' Mark Williams has won his third world snooker world championship after a gripping final with England's John Higgins, one of the great finals, and Williams' first in 15 years.

At the start of the century he was the man to beat with 2001 and 2003 wins, but since nothing of note. So doubtful was he of his chances going into the tournament that he told reporters he'd do his press conference naked if he won. Never let it be said a Welshman is not true to his word.

"I got a little bit emotional towards the end as well. Deservedly so really, It's a big occasion for me. I didn't think any of these days, I thought they had all passed to be honest," said Williams to a packed and laughing press gallery.

The popular Williams, 43, is the oldest winner of the sport's biggest prize since the legendary Ray Reardon in 1978.