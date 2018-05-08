The New York Attorney General has resigned over allegations of assault by four women.
New York Attorney General resigns over allegations of assault
New York Attorney General resigns over allegations of assault
Prominent lawyer Eric Schneiderman had been a vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.
He stepped down after an article in the New Yorker magazine carried allegations by four women who claim Schneiderman hit them. He has denied the accusations and his ex-wife released a statement saying she found it hard to believe the allegations are true.
The magazine has won prizes for its reporting on sexual harassment in Hollywood and is credited with bringing down film producer Harvey Weinstein. In February Schneiderman brought legal action against the movie mogul, tweeting that every New Yorker has a right to a workplace free of sexual harassment. He encouraged victims of misconduct and witnesses to contact his office.
Schneiderman admits taking part in what he called consensual role play but denies assault.