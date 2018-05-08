BREAKING NEWS

May 8 latest: Italian coalition talks fail, Iran nuclear deal announcement, Germany train collision

Good morning, Europe! Here is the key news from this morning, May 8:

Italy coalition-building talks: Italy's third round coalition talks have failed. The country is now facing elections or a neutral caretaker government to see it through to the end of 2018, said President Sergio Mattarella.

Iran nuclear deal: US President Donald Trump said he would announce a decision on Tuesday about the future of an international nuclear agreement with Iran, as Tehran hinted it might stay in the 2015 accord even if Washington pulls out.

Syria war: Syrian rebels have begun withdrawing from the last big, besieged enclave that they held in a territory lying in central Syria, between Homs and Hama.

Germany train collision: A goods train and a passenger train collided in southern Germany on Monday, rail operator Deutsche Bahn said. Local media reported two people were killed.

Follow our live coverage of events here: