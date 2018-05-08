Facebook blocks foreign ads ahead of Irish referendum on abortion

Facebook is taking an aggressive action to block outside forces from advertising in the Irish referendum on abortion laws.

The social media platform announced on Tuesday that it would not be accepting ads from sources outside Ireland ahead of the country's vote. The country is set to vote on May 25 on whether to ease its abortion laws, which are considered some of the strictest in the world.

"Today, as part of our efforts to help protect the integrity of elections and referendums from undue influence, we will begin rejecting ads related to the referendum if they are being run by advertisers based outside of Ireland," Facebook's Dublin office wrote in a blog post.

Facebook also noted that it is launching its "view ads" tool, which allows people to all the ads that a particular source is running. The company is also preparing a verification process to make sure advertisers are from the country where an election is taking place. Tuesday's move to block foreign ads, the company said, is similar to the result that will come from its verification tool.